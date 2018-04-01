We Have Lost Confidence In Buhari’s Security Scheme – Gov. Ishaku

Published:

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba has stated that people of the state were continually losing faith in the ability of security agencies deployed to stop herdsmen attacks. The governor had accused the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari of being aware of security threats as well as soldiers’ misconduct but choosing not to do nothing.





Speaking to newsmen at the weekend, Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Dan Bala Abu, said that although there was relative peace, the state government did not have confidence in the security apparatus of the national government.





Abu insisted that the people were not satisfied with the way the military posted to quell the security crisis in Taraba state were harassing them and even collecting their kitchen knives while attackers wielding sophisticated weapons like AK-47 were allowed to go on a killing spree.





He said: "What we are saying is that even the relative peace we are enjoying now, we still do not have confidence in the military.“We are saying that we have lost confidence in the military because nothing has been done to all our complaints that people were being disarmed and that the military are discriminating in the way they doing it.





"They collect their kitchen knives from them while they leave the other persons who are carrying AK-47. So where is the justice in this matter? That’s why we are saying that we have lost confidence.“We have the right to say that the people that were posted to restore peace are not doing what is expected of them, that they are biased. It is left for them to find out what is wrong and do what they have do to correct the wrongs being done.”

