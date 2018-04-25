We Have Concluded Our Investigations On Danjuma’s Allegations – Military

Published:

Nigeria’s army chief Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has assured that its panel will make public the findings of its investigations into the allegations levelled against it by retired Gen. T.Y. Danjuma. The panel, led by Maj.-Gen. John Nimyel, submitted its report to Buratai on Wednesday.





The retired general had said on 24 March at the convocation of Taraba State University in Jalingo that some troops on internal operation in Taraba colluded with killers and suspected herdsmen and did not protect residents against attacks. “You must rise to protect yourselves from these people; if you depend on the armed forces to protect you, you will all die,” he said.





Danjuma’s call forced the army to set up the panel to ascertain the claim. “We will take every aspect of this report very seriously, we will make this report available to appropriate superior authorities.” the army boss said.





“We will also make this report available to the media so that they will see clearly what transpired and to see whether the allegations against the military, particularly the Nigerian army, is grounded or whether it is true or not.’’

