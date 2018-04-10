We Didn’t Know Buhari Will Seek Second Term – Femi Adesina

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari’s top media aide Femi Adesina has said that those who work closely with his boss never knew he was going to seek second term in office. The Nigerian leader on Monday declared his intent to vie for the highest political office in the land come 2019 general election, after months of speculations he was going to recontest.

And in his reaction to this development, Adesina said: “If anybody says that they knew it was going to happen is just a matter of surmising or conjecture. For those of us who work closely with the President, we didn’t have that feeling. We didn’t at all. Nobody could say for sure that Mr President was going to take a second shot.”

Adesina made this known on Tuesday as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily. When asked if Nigerians still have the need to bother about the President’s health, now that he is seeking re-election, he said: “What his doctor says is between him and his doctor. Unless you know it, it doesn’t have to bother you. The president is a very responsible man and if there was any warning from his doctor, he wouldn’t have ventured into this,” he said.

Share This