We Are Not Lazy - Nigerian Youths Reply Buhari

Nigerians have taken to the social media to counter the statement made by President Buhari on Wednesday who accused youths of loving freebies above hard work.
Some youths accused the president of passing on the blame as usual, while others gave instances of their colleagues doing well without government support.
They also urged the president to fulfil his campaign promise to create jobs.
See some reactions below:
President Buhari doing what he knows how to do best.. Disgracing Nigerians since the days of John The Baptist. This is what you get when you elect someone with a NEPA bill certificate. A mistake that needs to be corrected - John Grace
It's high time we reminded him how many Nigeria youths his administration has put out of work since 2015. I'm not Yusuf Buhari who crashed over 2#20m worth of bike doing nothing as work. I am ready to work. - Sunday Ayandokun
The jobs buhari promised Nigerian youths 2015 election.... Nigerian youths send buhari back to his village 2019! President Buhari not in the south east... We are very very very very very hardworking! - Kelvin
The last time you heard the minority voice clamouring for you to contest again. This time around you are seeing many Nigerians youth who don't want to work but you fail to see the majority who are eager, making moves everyday to do something reasonable to better their lives. - Adeniyi oluwasanmi
I will keep saying this put infrastructure in place especially ELECTRICITY and u will be amazed by what this your Nigerians youth that are not ready to work in your opinion will accomplish.
You blame previous government, you blame the youth. Stop this blaming game Mr President - Adeniyi oluwasanmi G
We have gone through rigorous training both online and physical. They initially promised to fund our businesses but they now want to back out calling us lazy. We are not LAZY! #fund5000YouWiNconnectwinners - Gentle
I don't agree. Nigerian youths are among the most hardworking in the world, it's the government that has failed to provide an enabling environment. Na wa o, I have never seen a president who hates Nigerians so much. - Ken Dragon
This remark alone should make Buhari lose in 2019; and any young Nigerian that'll still vote for him after this should consult a physician #2019Election - Bola Billion
The old man spoke the truth: if the Nigerian youth were ready to work, he'd have had no business being a tenant at Aso Rock! It's the home truth!! The president can't just stop this blame game and take responsibility for once. God is watching you and we the youth are waiting for you come 2019... - Giwa Emmanuel
President Buhari at the Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminister on Wednesday said, “We have a very young population and our population is estimated conservatively to be 180 million. The 60 per cent of the population is below the age of 30. A lot of them have not been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria has been an oil producing country and therefore they should sit and do nothing and get housing, healthcare and education free,”.
