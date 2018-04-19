We Are Not Lazy - Nigerian Youths Reply Buhari

Published:





Nigerians have taken to the social media to counter the statement made by President Buhari on Wednesday who accused youths of loving freebies above hard work.





Some youths accused the president of passing on the blame as usual, while others gave instances of their colleagues doing well without government support.





They also urged the president to fulfil his campaign promise to create jobs.





See some reactions below:

- Gentle. -President Buhari at the Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminister on Wednesday said, “We have a very young population and our population is estimated conservatively to be 180 million. The 60 per cent of the population is below the age of 30. A lot of them have not been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria has been an oil producing country and therefore they should sit and do nothing and get housing, healthcare and education free,”.Source: Punch