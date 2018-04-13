We Are In Support Of Danjuma's Call For Self Defence – Gov. Ishaku

Published:

Taraba state governor Darius Ishaku says the state strongly supports former Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma’s call on Nigerians to defend themselves. Danjuma had last month made the call while accusing the Nigerian army of colluding with armed bandits.





The former army chief was reacting to the incessant clashes between farmers and herdsmen in different parts of Nigeria, particularly in the Northern region, where Benue and Taraba have suffered most causalities.





The Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, this week, set up a panel to investigate the accusation. And governor Ishaku, during the panel’s visit to the state on Thursday, said, "We in Taraba are fully behind what Danjuma said on self defence.





"As an ex-army General with a high reputation, I think that call deserves to be looked into and not to be criticised because he spoke the minds of everyone in Taraba and indeed all Nigerians.”

Share This