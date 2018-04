Published:

Veteran Journalist and Photographer has collapsed and is now being treated in an unknown hospital in Lagos .This was how the Publisher of Ovation Magazine Chief Dele Momodu tweeted the incident.There lies one of Nigeria's greatest photo-journalists SUNMI SMART-COLE in his hospital bed. He was in bad shape when I saw him at the TINUBU COLLOQUIUM. He collapsed several times and Professor Pat Utomi and I held him but he held on to his camera and kept firing.. Get well pls. https://t.co/9SzNNAnWM1