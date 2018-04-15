Vanguard 2017 Personality Of the Year Awards: Gov M A Abubakar Bags Best Governor

Published:

For continuous sterling performance and consistent development strides, Governor M. A. Abubakar was yesterday given the Vanguard Governor of the Year 2017 Award.Governor M.A Abubakar accepted the award on behalf of the great people of Bauchi state, saying that Vanguard was a credible organisation. He said the award is a testament that when one is motivated to work for the people, the unbiased will appreciate will appreciate the effort made, and even political detractors cannot deny the wave of development happening in the state.This award is coming at a time when Bauchi in less than four years has made giant strides in areas as Education, Infrastructural Development, Health, Youth and Women, Tourism and Agriculture.