US President, Donald Trump To Host Buhari On April 30

Published:

US President Donald Trump will host President Muhammadu Buhari on 30th of April, as both leaders seek ways to combat terrorism.





CKN News gathered that the White House made the announcement on Sunday. Other point of discussion during the visit would be ways of deepening Nigeria’s democracy.





“President Trump looks forward to discussing ways to enhance our strategic partnership and advance our shared priorities: promoting economic growth and reforms, fighting terrorism and other threats to peace and security, and building on Nigeria’s role as a democratic leader in the region,” the White House said in a statement.

