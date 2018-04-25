Updated: Saraki Arrives Hospital To See Dino Melaye

Published:





President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, and many senators have arrived at the National Hospital and are now meeting with the management of the hospital, ahead of a visit to Senator Dino Melaye's ward.





The senators had resolved on Wednesday morning to visit with the embattled lawmaker who was transferred from a private hospital on Tuesday night to the National Hospital, Abuja. Saraki and other senators were eventually admitted to see Mr. Melaye. They are now inside the National Traumatic Centre in the National Hospital Abuja, where Melaye is being treated.





Security and legislative aides who accompanied the lawmakers were, however, prevented from entering the facility, which is being guarded by about 30 stern looking policemen.

