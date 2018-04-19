Two Kirikiri Prisoners Enrol For PhD Programmes

Published:

Two inmates of Kirikiri Prison in Lagos Tunwashe Kabiru and Oladipupo Moshood have enroled for doctorate degrees at the national Open University (NOUN).





CKN News learned that the two doctoral candidates were among the three who were awarded master’s degrees by the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abdalla Adamu.





Both inmates, it was also gathered, enroled for Doctorate Degrees in Business Administration and Peace and Conflict Resolution, respectively.





Comptroller General of the Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS), Ja’afaru Ahmed, advised other inmates to make use of the opportunity provided by NOUN to further their education.





Ahmed said that the NPS had empowered many inmates with education from secondary to master’s degree level as part of efforts to reform the prisoners.





He said, ”We have collaborated with Ministry of Labour to give inmates Trade Test Grades one, two and three and for those who want to further their education, we create an enabling environment for them.





”For those furthering their education, some have done WAEC while some have proceeded to university for degrees; 420 inmates are currently studying in NOUN and 10 are in 400 level.”

