Tonto Dikeh Slams Tunde Ednut For Shading Nina

Tonto Dikeh had commented on a blurry video of the ex-housemate that Tunde Ednut posted on his Instagram page.
He captioned the post, “Nina, stop using android.
Tonto Dikeh commented some minutes later with her handle,@tontolet and she said: “Tunde, you have been a celebrity longer than I can remember, so you can afford a phone.”
“Send her one, she needs it. We are waiting since you are the first to notice it.”
Other fans of Nina applauded Dikeh for giving him the “well-deserved reply”.
@anuoluwapelumi said, “Tontolet, God bless you for that reply.”
@adeolaoyerinde said, “You’re the best, the reply was just perfect.”
@zarabee said, “Please leave Nina, what is wrong with using an android phone.”
