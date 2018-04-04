Three Dead, Several Injured As Pole Falls On Moving Commercial Bus In Lagos (Graphic Photos)

Published:

Three persons were killed with many injured on Wednesday morning, after an overhead road sign fell on a fast moving commercial vehicle at Ilasa bus stop, along Apapa -Oshodi Expressway.





According to reports, the road sign fell on the vehicle after it was hit by a truck at Ilasa bus stop.





A police officer, who confirmed the incident said rescue work was still ongoing.

"Many persons were injured and 3 persons dead . The accident was caused by a pole which fell on a moving commercial vehicle. Our policemen are on the ground," he said.





