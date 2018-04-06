Those Criticizing $1bn Security Fund Playing Politics With The Lives Of Nigerians - Presidency

Published:





Those opposing President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of $1 billion for security funding are playing politics with the lives of Nigerians, the president’s media aide has said.



Nigeria’s minister of defence retired Brig.-Gen. Mansur Dan-Ali on Wednesday said the commander in chief had approved the release of the amount.



But some Nigerians criticised it, wondering what the federal government needed the money for since it claimed it had defeated terror group Boko Haram.



The country’s major opposition party did not hesitate to also criticise the approval of the fund. But Buhari’s mouthpiece Femi Adesina, during an interview on a national TV station, dismissed the condemnation.



"Talking about the timing, there is no timing that is not good for security. Every time is security time. Those who are reading political meaning into it, it’s just unfortunate they play politics with everything and they will play politics with the very lives of Nigerians, which is very bad.

