This Is The Man Allegedly Behind The Recent Mass Killings In Benue State

This is Aminu Yaminu , the Boko Haram commander based in Makurdi, behind the recent mass killings in Benue State.He was arrested on Friday by the Army and DSSHe was already planning another massive attack with other imported Boko Haram members that would have led to killing of hundreds of lives never witnessed in the State before.One of his members leaked the plan to security agents before it could hold.