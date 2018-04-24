They Are Planning To Kill Me - Dino Melaye Cries Out As Police Arrest Brother, Withdraws Guards

Published:

Embattled Senator Dino Melaye (APC-Kogi West) has announced the arrest of his brother, Moses and his friend. Melaye announced this on his Twitter page.





In his tweets, he said his brother and a friend were arrested by the police at his residence in Maitama, Abuja. Melaye also disclosed that policemen assigned to protect him have also been withdrawn.





He wrote: “My brother Moses and his friend have just been arrested by the police in front of my house.





“We are in a civil society. No warrant and case is in court yet this lawlessness. I’m a responsible NIGERIAN and law abiding. There is a plan to kill me and I know about it.





“We are not in a banana Republic. I can not be silenced. @BBCBreaking AFRICA @BBCBreaking





“All my policemen have been taken away with their arms. One CP came and took them away. There is also a plan to set me up again. But in God I trust. Truth will always prevail.”

