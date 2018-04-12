There Is No Controversy Over Returned $332.5m Abacha Loot - Kemi Adeosun

Published:

Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has denied reports she blocked the payment of $16.9million fees to lawyers for the newly-recovered $332.51m Abacha loot. It was reported the minister allegedly wrote a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, requesting to block the payment of $16.9million fees to lawyers for the repatriation of the funds.





"Let me make this clear: the media reports claiming that I wrote to the President regarding the Abacha refunds are all false and should be disregarded. There is no controversy whatsoever regarding the recovery,” the minister tweeted.





Adeosun further said in a statement that there was no time she wrote a strongly-worded letter to the President or any member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), objecting to the payment of fees. "For the avoidance of doubt, there is no controversy concerning the recovery of the Abacha monies from the Swiss Government,” she added.

