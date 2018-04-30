Terrorism: Obama Failed Nigeria, Says Garba Shehu

Published:

Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, says the administration of Barack Obama, former president of the United States, failed to give Nigeria the required support in the fight against insurgency.The Obama administration had given $35 million worth of military and defence support services to Chad, Niger and Mali but excluded Nigeria over alleged human rights abuse.Speaking with journalists at Blair House, Washington DC, on Sunday, Shehu noted that the meeting between Trump and Buhari will centre on security, especially on the fight against insurgency.He said the relationship between Nigeria and the US recorded remarkable improvement since the emergence of Trump.“No matter how Nigerians take our own country, this is hugely an important country and this recognition is being manifested in this visit,” he said.“And for the president personally, it is equally important that of all of the heads of states we have on the continent, he has come forward to meet President Donald Trump.“It is important to know that beyond the symbolism of the visit, the important matters affecting both countries will be placed on the table when the two presidents meet. We have the understanding that the two delegations have their agenda clearly spelt out and there will be interest and focus on the matter of security and safety, focus on trade and investment and focus on democratic development in our country.“Cooperation between the two countries have manifestly increased under the Trump’s presidency. If you recall sometime back, the president had reason to openly complain that we were not receiving as much as we thought we deserve in terms of support and cooperation, especially in our fight against terrorism back then during the Obama period.“Interestingly, a lot of obstacles are being removed under the Trump’s presidency; doors are being opened.We are receiving far more support than most people had expected.”