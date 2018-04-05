Tenure Elongation Rift Over, As Oyegun Says APC Back Together As One Family

Published:

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun, on yesterday said the internal rifts in the party have been put to rest. He made this disclosure after a meeting with five governors elected on the party’s platform.





The governors Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Rochas Okorocha of Imo, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano and Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun had told Oyegun of their decision to back President Muhammadu Buhari’s call for a reversal of the tenure extension.





Oyegun said: "Today the governors, NWC decided to sit and look at the issues seemingly dividing us. All the issues you have been completely and totally resolved. We are back in business as one united and happy family.





"I want to say that NEC setup a technical committee. From the minute we called them into session they have worked non stop with virtually no sleep.





"NEC will hold on Monday. The chairman of the committee said his report will be ready by evening it will be placed at NEC for appropriate actions.“The APC leadership is back as one united and focused party. Strongly behind the president and executives in the states.”

