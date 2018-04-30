Tell Buhari To Free Our Members - IPOB Begs Trump

Published:

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has urged US President Donald Trump to pressurise President Muhammadu Buhari to release some members of the group in detention. Buhari is billed to meet with Trump on today at the White House and IPOB believes such time is great for Trump to help get their members released.





In a statement on Sunday, IPOB said, “We would like to seize this opportunity of a meeting between President Trump and ‘Buhari’ to draw the attention of the American people to the plight of Biafrans in detention across Nigeria especially the four that are still in detention in a maximum security prison simply because they came out to celebrate with millions of other people around the world the day Trump was sworn into office.





“It is also important that we remind the US presidency, since it appears the US embassy in Nigeria failed to do so, the enormity of the brutality and cold blooded massacre of innocent citizens merely exercising their right to freedom of assembly on that fateful day of January 20, 2017.”

