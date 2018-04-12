Supreme Court To Deliver Judgement On Saraki's Lawsuit July 6

Published:

The apex court in Nigeria has fixed July 6 to deliver judgment in the appeal filed by the Senate President Bukola Saraki.





Saraki is challenging the ruling of the Court of Appeal which asked the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) to try him on three of the 18 counts brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





The Supreme Court picked the date after hearing the appeal and cross-appeal filed by the Saraki and the EFCC over the allegations of false asset declaration.





The nation’s number three citizen is contending that there was no prima facia case against him.





Counsel to the Senate President, Kanu Agabi, told the court that the law was not followed in filing the case against his client.





According to him, section 15 of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) Act stipulates that only an authorised person can verify whether a person’s asset declaration was properly done or not.

Share This