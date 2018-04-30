Stop Throwing Yourself At Wizkid - Kimora Blast Tiwa Savage

Published:

Nigerian singer Kimora Nelson has refused to “keep quiet” as she accuses Mavin first lady, Tiwa Savage of “pushing” herself on Star Boy Wizkid.





The singer took to her Instagram live network to accuse the “Ma Lo” singer of trying to force a relationship between herself and Wizkid.





She quizzed, “My fellow Nigerians, this message is for Tiwa Savage and Wizkid, can someone really tell me what is going on between them?





“This posting, posting, tagging, tagging. I’m not going to keep quiet, and I don’t care what anybody would say about this. I’m saying this particularly to Tiwa Savage, I think she’s the one pushing everything,” she added.





Although, fans have been speculating that the artists may be courting each other, neither Wizkid nor Tiwa have made any effort to debunk the allegation.

