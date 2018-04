Published:





State Hospital, Otta in Ogun State on March 30th, conducted a mass burial for unclaimed corpses in their morgue.



An eyewitness posted the photos on Facebook, writing:



"Unclaimed Corpses At State Hospital, Otta In Ogun Buried. State hospital Otta,Ogun state yesterday had mass burial burial of unclaimed corpses."

More photos below (viewers discretion advised.





Share This