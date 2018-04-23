Soyinka Urges Nigerians To Reject Old Politicians In 2019

Published:

Nobel laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka has warned Nigerians not to allow themselves to be hoodwinked by those he said took part in the destruction of the country, but were now parading themselves as messiah.





Soyinka said this at a public lecture on Sunday organised to mark the 80th posthumous birthday of the late human rights lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi (SAN). He said that he had already formed his opinion about the government of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and knew exactly “where I’m going to cast my vote” when voting time comes.





He also advised Nigerians not to allow themselves to be plunged into “a zone of amnesia,” but to go back and check the track records of such people and the company they kept.





According to him, it was time the old political order in the country is broken to give way for a new generation that would take over the country and throw out of the window “the same jaded traitors and enemies of the people” that were being recycled in power.





