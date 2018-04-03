Soldiers Torture Man To Death In Taraba

Published:

Some soldiers have allegedly beaten a 27-year-old man to death at Mbamga, Sarduana area of Taraba state, Northeast Nigeria. It was gathered that the soldiers are attached to the Joint Task Force carrying out Operation Cat Race in the state.





According to the father of Yusufa Haruna, Kurkal, trouble started after his son had a misunderstanding with his girlfriend which resulted in a fight between them. According to him, the girl’s parents reported the issue to the village head, Jauro Abubakar.





Abubakar was said to have asked the Sarkin Hausawa, Alhaji Ibrahim Bangari, to report the case to soldiers.“On Friday, March 23, I was at home in the evening when my daughter ran to me, crying that soldiers had beaten Yusufa to death,” he daid.





"A few minutes later, I saw some of my relations carrying him on a motorcycle to the house.“He had been severely tortured and was unconscious. We quickly took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.”The police, he said, have arrested the village head and the girl.

Share This

The duo were said to have been taken to the police command headquarters in Jalingo for interrogation. Meanwhile, spokesman of the army Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu said he was not aware of the incident.