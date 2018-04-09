Six Killed, Several Injured In Violence At Ijebu-Igbo

Published:

Six persons are reported dead, while several others are injured after gun battle between suspected members of rival cult groups in Ijebu–Igbo, Ogun state. It was learnt that the clash began around 5:30pm on Sunday at Oke–Sopen road, with gunshots heard all through the night.





It was further gathered that while four persons were shot dead and several others wounded during the clash on Sunday evening, two others were killed in reprisal on Monday morning. Spokesman for the Police in Ogun, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the cult clash.





He said operatives of the Federal Special Anti–Robbery Squad(F-SARS), Anti–cult unit of the Ogun State Police Command, Anti–Riot Policemen and regular armed policemen have have all been deployed in the area to restore order. He assured that the perpetrators of the violence would be arrested soon.

Share This