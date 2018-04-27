Shun Failed Leaders - Soyinka Advises Nigerian Youths

Published:

Outspoken Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has called on Nigerian youths to stop supporting those he tagged as failed leaders. He made this call while speaking at the 2nd Convocation lecture of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State.





Soyinka also urged youths to participate actively in forthcoming general elections and retire them. Speaking on the Dapchi schoolgirl still held captive by Boko Haram, he urged youths to stand firm just like Leah against old politicians.





He commended Leah for her firmness like Nelson and Winnie Mandela, who chose to remain in prison despite the offer by the government of South Africa. Soyinka said: “All I can just tell you is this; don’t make the mistake of following those who failed you before; those who are pretending that they have nothing to do with the disaster that has overtaken Nigeria.





“They are very quick to smell failure, they are very quick to shout it; but then, they exculpate themselves, whereas they are the founding malfeasance of the Nigerian condition: that is what I am warning youths against. “Mobilize, get your representatives and stop bothering geriatrics like myself.”

