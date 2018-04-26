Sheriff Gets Rude Shock As APC Instructs Him To Register At Ward Level

Published:

The All Progressives Congress has asked a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Ali Modu-Sheriff to register at his ward if he wants to join the APC.





Sheriff, Concise News learned, was billed to storm the party’s national headquarters in Abuja on Thursday to officially join them.





However, there was no one in the secretariat to receive him as it was gathered that the party is dragging its legs to accept him.





According to a statement, the APC told him to go to his ward and register as membership cards are not given at the national headquarters of the party.





“Our attention has been drawn to reports in some sections of the media that the former factional chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff plans to defect to the All Progressives Congress today at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja,” the party’s statement read.





“While we are aware of such intentions, we wish to restate our earlier position that anyone who wants to join the party should do so at the ward level.





“We are happy to welcome new members to our party, but membership cards are not issued at the Party National Secretariat,” the statement reads.

Share This