Sex For Mark Scandal: Monica Osagie, Finally Appear Before OAU Panel, What She Told The Panel

The female student, Miss Monica Osagie, involved in the sex for mark scandal with a lecturer in the department of Management and Accounting, Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, Professor Richard Akindele, has appeared before a panel investigating the matter, alongside her lawyer, Dr. Abiola Akiode-afolabi.





Journalists were barred from covering the proceeding but waited patiently at the VC’s lodge, the venue of the sitting; only Monica and her lawyer were allowed to enter the building. There was a heavy presence of security operatives in and around the building, which is located along staff quarters within the campus.





The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Eyitope Ogunboded had earlier confirmed to journalists that the appearance of Monica before the committee will enable the investigative panel to finalize its assignment and allow the university take necessary action on the matter.





Meanwhile, CKN News has reliably gathered that, Monica told the panel that her embattled lecturer, reportedly failed her because she refused to have sex with him. According to her counsel, Abiola Akiode-afolabi, her client affirmed before an investigative panel that Prof. Richard Akindele deliberately failed her because she refused his sexual demand.





Akinyode-Afolabi, who spoke with newsmen after the closed door session which lasted for more than seven hours, said Osagie told the panel that she passed the course but was later failed by the don because of her refusal to sleep with him. She said that Osagie narrated in details what transpired between her and the don, adding that lawyers present at the meeting were not allowed to make any contribution.





Akinyode-Afolabi, who is the Executive Director for Human Advocate Research and Documentation Centre, Abuja, said that Osagie also informed the panel that she recorded the conversation between her and the professor as evidence. She said Osagie also informed the panel that she reported the sexual harassment by the don to some lecturers in the university, adding that no action was taken by them. Akinyode-Afolabi said some lawyers who represented the lecturers who Osagie claimed she reported the case to also appeared before the panel.





She said that Osagie also told the panel that she did not score 33 per cent as alleged but was failed so that she could bow to the sexual demand of the don. Akinyode-Afolabi said she was optimistic that the outcome of the panel would serve as a lesson to other lecturers who also engage in such acts.

She, however, urged the panel to ensure that justice prevailed on the issue so as to maintain the integrity of the institution. Akinyode-Afolabi, who did not allow Osagie to talk to newsmen, said her client would always be available to give evidence whenever she was called upon. Members of the panel did not also speak with newsmen after the meeting.

