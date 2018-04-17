Senators Call For Sack Of Service Chiefs

Published:

Some Senators have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack his Service Chiefs over the security challenges in the country. The lawmakers made their views known during a debate on the persistent killings across the country by alleged herdsmen.





Senator Suleiman Adokwe (PDP- Nasarawa South), at plenary on Tuesday, raised a point raised by informing the Senate of the killing of over 32 people in his constituency allegedly by herdsmen. Also Senator Sam Anyanwu (PDP-Imo East), while reacting said the government has failed and measures have to be taken to protect the common man.





Some other lawmakers have expressed their concern over the recent killings in the country. According to them, measures have to be put in place to protect the common man and those in possessions of illegal weapons have to be withdrawn. They also commiserated with the families of those that lost their lives in the recent herdsmen attack.





While another Senator, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC- Lagos-West), has called for the sack of all the Service Chiefs noting that they have failed in their responsibility to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians. The lawmakers are therefore calling on the President to find a way to stop these incessant killings across the country.

