Senator Shehu Sani Reveals Major Sponsors Behind Herdsmen Killings

Senator Shehu Sani has revealed that mass killings being reportedly carried out by herdsmen in the country were sponsored by some governors. President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday when he visited the Archbishop of Canterbury, alleged that former Libya President Muammar Gaddafi trained the killer herdsmen.





However, the Senator representing Kaduna Central in a series of tweets on his handle, alleged that governors operating the policy of conditional cash transfer should be held responsible for herdsmen killings. He thus called on the Federal Government to treat such governors as risk.





"The roots of Herdsmen mass murder and kidnappings in other parts of Nigeria is in the policy of ‘Paying Fulani Herdsmen’ by some Governors. They appeased a monster with public funds and now the monster is going door to door;Sahel,Savanna and mangrove forests,” the lawmaker tweeted.





"Any Governor of a state operating the policy of Conditional Cash transfer to Killer Herdsmen is their patron. And he must be seen and treated as a national security risk.”

