Senate Suspends Plenary In Honour Of Late Mustapha Senator Bukar

The Senate on resumption from its two-week Easter break suspended plenary in honour of its member, the late Mustapha Bukar who died on April 4. Until his death, Bukar, 63, represented Katsina North Senatorial District in the Red Chamber and was Chairman Committee on Capital Market.





Leader of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, moved a motion for suspension of plenary. A minute silence led by the President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki was observed for the deceased. Saraki, thereafter, said a valedictory service would be held on Wednesday in honour of their deceased colleague who served the country immensely.“It is a great loss,” Saraki said.





In separate interview, Sen. Abu Ibrahim (APC-Katina South) said every life will test death.“We are in this world as actors on stage: we come and do our action and leave.“He was a prominent politician, a well known person, he was my in-law, my son is married to his daughter, he was a highly respected person,” he said.





Similarly, Sen. Victor Umeh (APGA-Anambra) prayed God to "spare the National Assembly of these deaths.”“We carry a lot of stress, a lot of problems of Nigerians here.“These sudden deaths are signs that those who are in the National Assembly to take things easy.“Nigerians should pray for the members of the National Assembly,” he said.





Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari in a letter to the Senate dated April 4, 2018 said “I was saddened to receive the news of the deaths of Senators Ali Wakili and Mustapha Bukar". He said their various contributions to the Senate deliberations and the wider democratic process in the country had been of immense values.“Please accept Mr Senate President, the expression of my deepest sympathy, Bugatti said.

