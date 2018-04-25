Senate Summons Police IG, Idris Over Dino Melaye’s Arrest

Published:

The Senate on Thursday described as inhuman the treatment of Senator Dino Melaye by operatives of the Nigeria Police.





To this end, the upper legislative chambers, therefore, summoned the ‎Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to appear before the lawmakers on Thursday to explain the arrest.





Thursday’s plenary was subsequently suspended over the arrest and detention of the senator representing Kogi West.





It was learned that some senators were emotional as they expressed sadness over the incident. On his part, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, complained that he had not been able to reach Idris for two days, describing it as “an insult to the legislature.”

