Senate In Rowdy Session As Abaribe Describe President Buhari As "Incompetent"

Published:

All hell broke loose at the Nigerian Senate on Thursday after Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, a member of the PDP from Abia state, described President Muhammadu Buhari as ”incompetent.”





It was gathered that the lawmaker made the comment while reacting to a recent remark by Buhari that the late Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi, trained and armed herdsmen who have been carrying out deadly attacks on several communities in Nigeria.





The Nigerian leader, according to a statement from the presidency, made the comment on Wednesday while responding to questions by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Most Reverend Justin Welby, on the clashes between herdsmen and farmers in different parts of Nigeria.





Abaribe’s motion angered some of his colleagues believed to be members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and loyal to the president.

Share This