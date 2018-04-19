Senate Confirms Mace Recovery, Summons Police IG, DSS Boss

Published:

The Senate on Thursday confirmed receipt of the snatched mace, which was recovered and returned by the Nigeria Police. The Red Chamber also stated that it would insist on the arrest and prosecution of the suspects, who invaded the Senate and carted away the mace.





Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu made the confirmation in his opening address at the plenary. Ekweremadu said the Senate would invite the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris; and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura, to brief the lawmakers next week on the investigation of the crime.





The Deputy Senate President, while speaking showed concern how the thugs crossed the gates, beat the security operatives on duty, and successfully made away with the mace.

Share This