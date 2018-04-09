Saraki Confirms Appointment Of Sacked Senator Danladi As His Special Adviser

Published:

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has approved the appointment of Senator Abubakar Danladi Abubakar as his special adviser on Special Duties.





Saraki’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuf Olaniyonu, said the appointment takes immediate effect.





Abubakar, had earlier represented Taraba North senatorial district in the Eighth Senate where he served as chairman of Committee on NEPAD as well as being a member of some committees.





Before his election into the Senate in 2015, the 53 year-old former lawmaker also served as deputy governor.





Last year, he was, however, removed as a senator by the Supreme Court.





In a unanimous judgement, the court nullified Danladi’s election and declared Shuaibu Lau winner of the 2014 primary election of the People’s Democratic Party in Taraba North.

