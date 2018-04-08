Saraki Condemns Release Of $1bn Arms Fund Without Senate's Approval

Published:

Senate President Bukola Saraki has condemned the approval given by President Muhammadu Buhari for the withdrawal of $1 billion for the purchase of arms. He criticized Buhari while speaking at a retreat on Strengthening Executive Legislature Relations organised by the Senate Press Corps held in Jos, Plateau state on Saturday.Saraki said: “So long as the process for the passage of the budget is not based on participation, engagement and collaboration, much will not be realised.“The Executive and the legislature are partners. We need each other: the constitution does not allow one arm to work alone, that is why there is checks and balance."There is no security architecture of this country that can work without a strong synergy between the executive and the legislature.“When you see certain agencies, who by their actions and utterances frustrate the relationship between the two arms, you begin to wonder."What do we need to do? Do the police need more funding or more powers? Do they need new legislations to strengthen them. These are the issues where the executive and the legislature must work together.“Just few days ago, there was the issue of providing funding for the purchase of security equipments. In a good environment, such an issue needed to have been discussed with lawmakers."Already, some senators are angry. They said they were not consulted by the executive before such a decision was taken. These are the issues we are talking about.“I needed to be here to speak on these issues. It is not just about today. Posterity will be here to judge us that what I am saying is true. If we do not change the way we behave, we will remain like this for many years to come.”