RMD,Ego Boyo Star In New TV Series Mr X Family Show

Fans of Anne Hathrope and Segun Kadiri on Checkmate or Peggy and Tega on Violated are about to get their Sunday evenings lit up as ‭RMD and Ego Boyo return with The Mr X Family Show on Sunday 6th May at 6:00pm on AfricaMagic Showcase, Channel 151. #TheMrXFamilyShowRichard Move Damijo and the then Ego Nnamani now Boyo were the main stars of the epic series checkmate in the 90s.Over the years they've also acted together in other series.To many ,The Mr X Family Show is bound to change the face of TV series in Nigeria .