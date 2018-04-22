Rivers People Will Resist Any Form Of Political Robbery In 2019 - Governor Wike

Published:





Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has stated that people of the state will not allow any form of political robbery in 2019. He made this known while speaking during the Grand Reception for Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa by the Anioma Nation on Saturday in Asaba.





Wike said that Rivers people will be very vigilant during the 2019 General Election. He said the criminal actions of the APC and their accomplices will not work in Rivers State because the APC Federal Government has done no projects for the people.





The outspoken governor said that his political disposition changed when he realised that the leaders of the APC lack maturity and fairness.“I use to be a gentleman. But when I saw these mad people, I said let me keep my gentleness aside.





"These political armed robbers cannot succeed in Rivers State. We are prepared for credible elections and we shall remain vigilant,” he said. Wike also thanked the Anioma Nation for their overwhelming endorsement of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for re-election. He said that the Delta State Governor has no opposition because of his outstanding performance.

Share This