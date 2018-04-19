Retired SARS Boss Commits Suicide In Lagos

Published:

A retired Chief Superintendent of Police David Agholor has killed himself at his residence in Sharaton Estate, Ijoko area of Ogun state, Southwest Nigeria. It was gathered that Agholor reportedly shot himself in the head. It was gathered that he was Officer-in-Charge of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Enugu state.





According to reports, the late Agholor had called his eldest daughter last Thursday and handed over the keys to his two houses to her. He was said to have gone to the back of one of the buildings and shot himself in the head, reports says.





“He started behaving unusually on Wednesday evening. When they asked him what was wrong with him, he said he was okay. When he woke up on Thursday, he went to his wife’s bedroom to greet her,” a source told the one of the national daily.





“Afterwards, he had a bath and dressed up. He looked corporate. They asked him where he was going to, but he did not talk. He called his first daughter and handed over the keys to his houses to her. He has two houses on a plot of land. He and his family members lived in one of the houses.





“The other is an uncompleted building, but it has been roofed. He went to the back of the uncompleted building and the next thing the family heard was a gunshot. He shot himself in the head.” Spokesman for the police in the state ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the corpse of the retired officer had been deposited in a morgue. He further said the police had begun investigations into the matter.

