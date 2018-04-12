Release The Corpse Of Our Son, So We Can Give Him A Befitting Burial - Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Tells FG

Published:

Family of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has told the Federal Government to return the corpse of its son.





It was learnt that the family believes Kanu was killed by the military during a raid in his home last year. The family spokesman, Emma Kanu, told Daily Sun that the federal government should release Nnamdi’s corpse so they can give him a befitting burial.





“Now that it has been reported that he is dead, the federal government should, without hesitation release his corpse to his family, so that we and the entire Igbo nation can give him the befitting burial he deserves because he is a true Igbo son,” he said.

