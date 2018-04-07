Re-Electing Buhari In 2019 Comes With Grave Consequences - PDP

Published:

The People Democratic Party (PDP) has warned Nigerians the nation would face dire consequences if President Muhammadu Buhari is re-elected in 2019.





The National Chairman of the Party, Prince Uche Secondus, who stated this during the North West Zonal rally of the party held in Katsina on Saturday, maintained that Nigeria cannot endure another difficult four years under Buhari





Also speaking at the rally, a PDP presidential aspirant, Sule lamido, said the President has not performed creditably well in his first term.





He said: ‘’Buhari’s destruction of the economy is unprecedented. His government sees every one as corrupt except him. What is it that is not happening here in Nigeria under Buhari, we must join hands and root him out come 2019? if he returns, Nigeria will be the worst for it.”





The National Women leader of the party, Hajia Maria Umar Waziri, said the turnout of party supporters despite the fact that the President is spending the weekend in his Daura hometown is a clear indication that the party is waxing stronger in the state despite the All Progressive C ongress (APC)’s claim of a one party state.

Share This