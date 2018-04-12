Prophet Exposes Aso Rock Cabals, Reveals What Nigeria Must Do To Avoid Anarchy

Published:

General Overseer of Clear Revelation Ministry (CRM), Ibadan, Oyo State Apostle Jeremiah Adeyeye, has revealed that only three persons can “quench” whatever they like in Aso Rock. Adeyeye also warned that if the crises in some parts of the country are not quelled, there may be anarchy which would affect the 2019 election.





Adeyeye told a national daily that, “If the situation in the country continues like this, Nigeria will be at war before 2019. So, any nation that is not at peace, will any election hold there? Speaking on the cabals in the Presidency, the clergyman said, “Three people need to put their heads together and save the country.





“They are a nephew to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mamman Daura; Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari and Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN). “Those who hold Aso Rock and elders of the North should put their heads together if Nigeria will be one before the 2019 general elections. God is angry because of innocent blood being shed in this country on daily basis.”





He added that, “Those at the corridors of power, especially those they call the cabal, their people will not welcome them when their secrets are revealed to the whole world. “North will split into many parts and they will not be able to come together as one again if this trend continues. There are many things to say, if they are ready to listen and hearken to God’s instructions.





“I have been warning Nigeria since 2007. Lord opened my eyes to see that there are secrets that are hidden in the presidency. “The three persons I mentioned have mouths and whatever they like to quench in the presidency, will be quenched. If they want it to be, it will be.”

Share This