Pro-Dino Melaye Protesters Storm His Abuja House

Abiodun Olujimi from Ekiti; Philip Aduda, federal capital territory (FCT), Isa Misau from Bauchi and Atai Idoko, Kogi were among the senators who visited Melaye’s residence. A reporter overheard one of them saying they would mobilise protesters and in less than 30 minutes, people from an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in Abuja arrived.





The protesters asked the security agents to vacate Melaye’s residence immediately, describing the lawmaker as their benefactor. Philmon Emmanuel, leader of the group, told newsmen that no individual had taken care of IDPs like in Abuja Melaye.





“We heard they have arrested Senator Dino Melaye because of the truth he has been speaking. We have not seen any senator that can speak the truth like Dino,” he said. “We have more than 36 camps in Abuja and Nasarawa. It’s only Dino Melaye that can visit the IDPs. He gives us food items, drugs and books for our children . We will not allow any bad thing to touch him.”





One of the lawyers of Melaye who identified himself as Ajayi Jaiye said he had not been able to contact his client. He described the action of the security agencies as a gross violation of the fundamental human rights of his client. Jaiye said the police did not have any warrant issued against Melaye to “warrant the harassment.”

Protesters on Monday stormed the front of the house of Dino Melaye (APC-Kogi West) demanding that security operatives leave the place.CKN News had reported that armed security personnel comprising policemen and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) had laid siege to the place on Monday afternoon.The operatives restricted movement on Sangha street, Maitama, where Melaye’s house is located. They prevented four of the lawmaker’s colleagues from seeing him.