President Buhari, VP Osinbajo’s Salaries Revealed

Chairman Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption Professor Itse Sagay has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari earns N1.7m monthly. Sagay equally disclosed that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo earns a little less than his boss as basic salary.





He also blasted members of the National Assembly for earning humongous sums as basic earnings as recently confirmed by Senator Shehu Sani.“The information I am getting informally is that the NASS leaders are earning between N800m and N1bn as running cost every year,” Sagay told a national daily.





"I don’t have concrete information yet, but from a very reliable source, that’s what I’m hearing. Once I have the concrete evidence, I will release it. According to him, “I can confirm to you that the two are earning just their basic salaries, around N1.7m per month for the President and a little less for the Vice President.





"Anything else that is voted for their offices doesn’t go into their accounts. They don’t see the money.“That’s the difference between them and the lawmakers. In the National Assembly, these people are handling cash.”

