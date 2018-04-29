President Buhari Receives Harmonized Petroleum Industry Bill From National Assembly

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has received a copy of the harmonised Petroleum Industry Governance Bill from the National Assembly for assent.





The original Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) from which the PIGB was carved out had passed through many executives and legislative administrations without much success until this current seventh National Assembly.





The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who made the revelation via his Twitter handle on Saturday, said after 18 years the President finally received the bill.





The tweet reads: Another #PromiseKept by the 8th National Assembly and Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki. “After 18 years, President Muhammadu Buhari, has finally received the harmonised copy of the #PIGB from the 8th National Assembly.”

Share This