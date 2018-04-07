President Buhari Better Than Letter Writers – Orji Kalu

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari is a good man who means well for the country despite criticisms from former leaders, says former Abia state governor Orji Uzor Kalu. Recall that former president Olusegun Obasanjo and military head of state Ibrahim Babangida had earlier written to Buhari urging him not to re-contest in 2019 due to failure to fulfill his campaign promises.





However, Kalu while visiting the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan, on Friday in his palace, said Obasanjo lacked the moral backing to bash Buhari. According to him, Buhari has his own shortcomings just as every human, urging Nigerians never to relent in praying for him (Buhari).





Kalu urged the Ooni to “tell the people of the zone that President Muhammadu Buhari is a good man despite what others were saying about him.“Everybody has his shortcomings, nobody is perfect. The man means well for the country and this zone.





"I want to use this medium to thank Ooni and other traditional rulers in the South West Nigeria for their unflinching support for our president, even though some leaders have become a letter writers criticizing our President.”





He added that, “The Holy Books of Bible and Quran stated it clearly the need for citizens to always support and pray for their leaders.“In any democracy, there must be people for and against. We are for Buhari, some people are against him and we wish them well.





"We are for oneness of this country, we are for leaders who are sincere to lead us well, we are for leaders who are equally committed to the rules and tenets of democracy.”

