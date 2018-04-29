President Buhari Arrives United States (Photos)

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Washington DC, United States, at about 8:35am Sunday which was about 1:35pm Nigeria time. Buhari who is the US on the invitation of President Donald Trump came onboard Nigeria Air force NA 001 and will be attending to guests at Blair House.





The president is among the privileged international figures that have been given accommodation at Blair House which is the official guests house of the US President and a place where the US President-elect stays before moving to White House.

Already on ground at the Blair House to receive the president are Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Monsurat Sunmonu, and her counterpart from House of Representatives Nnenna Elendu-Ukeje among others.

