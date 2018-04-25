President Buhari, APC Governors Meet Behind Closed Door

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed door with governors of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





CKN News gathered that the meeting discussed national issues including the forthcoming APC’s national convention slated for May 14 in Abuja.





Already the leadership of the party has written the Independent National Electoral Commission to intimate it of plans to hold congresses and convention across the country.





Those attending the meeting included Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Gida Mustapha as well as the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.





APC state governors in attendance were; Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Jubrila Bindow of Adamawa and Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara.

Others were Rochas Okorocha of Imo, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Kashim Shettima of Borno, Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger, Tanko Almakura of Nassarawa, Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo, Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun, Godwin Obaseki of Edo and Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa.