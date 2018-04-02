President Buhari Already Moving Nigerian Out Of It's Challenges – Osinbajo

Published:





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that Nigeria is already moving out of its challenges under President Muhammadu Buhari. He made this known to State House correspondents on Sunday after joining Christians for a service marking this year’s Easter at the Aso Villa Chapel, Abuja.

The vice president said Nigeria was already on the path to prosperity and abundance. Osinbajo said: “The resurrection of Jesus Christ is a strong and powerful message to the nation.

"The message is that our nation is on the path of resurrection; it is on the path of progress; it is on the path of elevation.

"We are moving out from all our challenges and we are going to a place of greater hope, peace and prosperity and abundance for all of us.”

Share This