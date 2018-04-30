Presidency Shades Atiku, Says Nigerians Don't Need A President Who Can Not Go To America

Published:

Lauretta Onochie, media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has said Nigerians are happy that his principal is visiting US President Donald Trump. Buhari is already in the US where he would meet with Trump on Monday. And reacting to the development, Onochie wrote on her social media handle:





“WE WON’T HAVE A PRESIDENT WHO CAN’T GO TO AMERICA.





“PRESIDENT BUHARI ARRIVES WASHINGTON DC AHEAD OF HIS WORKING VISIT .





“President Barack Obama, an African American was pained as the President of America. He could not embrace the rotten, morbidly corrupt government in place in Nigeria at the time. He was excited when Nigerians kicked out Fortunato Looter King.





“President Obama publicly announced President Buhari as doing a great job in Nigeria. Now, President Buhari is in America on a state visit to discuss issues of mutual benefits with America’s President Donald Trump.





“Here he arrives and is received by Nigerians who are obviously happy to see their hard-working leader.





“Nigerians will not have a President who cannot go to America, the home of the United Nations. There are more Nigerians in America than in many cities in Nigeria. We can’t afford to have a President they can’t meet. God forbid.”





